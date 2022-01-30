Wing Finance (WING) Market Cap Reaches $40.23 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00048703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.70 or 0.06816172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,860.68 or 0.99959195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00051974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00053060 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

