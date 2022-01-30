Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $202.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $219.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.14.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $154.81 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $118.07 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

