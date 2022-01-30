William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EW. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.76.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 100,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $343,789,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.17, for a total transaction of $1,294,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $4,032,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,160 shares of company stock worth $20,126,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.