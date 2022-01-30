Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 132.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.