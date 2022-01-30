West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the quarter. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 1.2% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $532,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $393.03 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.85 and its 200-day moving average is $424.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

