Wells Fargo & Company Trims Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Target Price to $96.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its 200-day moving average is $86.83. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

