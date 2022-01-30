Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $11.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CXM. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $5,964,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 54.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

