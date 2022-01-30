Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 11,880 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Asset Management L P CA increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the third quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA now owns 134,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 27.4% in the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 15,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 227.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,791 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.86.

Shares of BDX opened at $255.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $268.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

