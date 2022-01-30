Weiss Asset Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA)

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,315 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 2.42% of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $2,500,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLAA opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

