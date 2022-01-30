Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $44.81 Million in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,206,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,813,000. GFL Environmental comprises approximately 1.1% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 692.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -1.88%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GFL. National Bank Financial upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities upgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

