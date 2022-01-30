Weiss Asset Management LP Has $17.48 Million Position in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) by 2,670.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,788,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724,220 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Compute Health Acquisition were worth $17,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $15,989,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 490.2% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 658,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 547,289 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,928,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Compute Health Acquisition by 456.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $634,000. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

NYSE CPUH opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPUH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH).

Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.