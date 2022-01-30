Weiss Asset Management LP Has $11.23 Million Stock Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,434 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 6.61% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

NASDAQ:HIII opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

