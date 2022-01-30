Weiss Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,244,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,233 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Trebia Acquisition were worth $22,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,475,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $515,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $2,547,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $497,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREB stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $11.54.

TREB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Trebia Acquisition Profile

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

