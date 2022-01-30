Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 1,048,638 Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 179.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,634,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048,638 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital were worth $16,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMBT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter worth $1,060,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 84.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter worth $2,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

