Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires 378,434 Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,434 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 6.61% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIII. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

HIII stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.