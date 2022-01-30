Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Receives $16.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Weber alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weber during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Weber during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Weber by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 130,550 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEBR opened at $10.49 on Thursday. Weber has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.95.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.