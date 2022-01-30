Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 10,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 190,087 shares.The stock last traded at $147.61 and had previously closed at $147.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.02 and a 200-day moving average of $177.74.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.76%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 91.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 346.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

