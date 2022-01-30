Water Island Capital LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Water Island Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.