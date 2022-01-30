Water Island Capital LLC Increases Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 118.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 644,161 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor comprises 1.2% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $21,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after buying an additional 706,503 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 490,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 383,205 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $8,045,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 9,693.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 275,977 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $800.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

MX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

