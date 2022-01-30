Water Island Capital LLC Buys Shares of 207,739 Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 207,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,096,000. Sanderson Farms comprises 2.3% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Sanderson Farms as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,995,000 after purchasing an additional 772,892 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at $71,536,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5,210.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after purchasing an additional 234,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,933,000 after purchasing an additional 145,408 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at $24,082,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $185.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.68. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $133.27 and a one year high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.