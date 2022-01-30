Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 7,076 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,741,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $145,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $81.66 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $101.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average is $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

