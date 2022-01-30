Wasatch Advisors Inc. Sells 35,956 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,956 shares during the period. RBC Bearings comprises approximately 1.4% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of RBC Bearings worth $344,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $172.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.14. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.51 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

