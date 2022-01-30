Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $211 Million Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 814,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $210,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 10,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of MORN stock opened at $275.33 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.06 and a 200-day moving average of $289.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.22, for a total transaction of $313,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $888,113.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,453 shares of company stock valued at $61,572,683. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.