Wasatch Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,496,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,770 shares during the quarter. Medpace makes up approximately 1.9% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Medpace worth $472,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,754,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,567,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,823,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Medpace by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,472,000 after buying an additional 43,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 528,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.44, for a total value of $712,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 318,503 shares of company stock worth $69,189,257. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEDP stock opened at $169.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.12 and its 200-day moving average is $195.24. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.31. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.60 and a twelve month high of $231.00.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.