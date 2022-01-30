Wasatch Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $110,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 53.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 66.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Barclays cut their price objective on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.54.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $156.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

