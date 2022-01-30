Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Update

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 85.4% from the December 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.3 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

WJXFF stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Wajax has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

