VP (LON:VP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $974.44

Vp plc (LON:VP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 974.44 ($13.15) and traded as low as GBX 935 ($12.61). VP shares last traded at GBX 940 ($12.68), with a volume of 3,081 shares traded.

VP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of VP from GBX 950 ($12.82) to GBX 1,050 ($14.17) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.67) price objective on shares of VP in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 953.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 974.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £377.45 million and a P/E ratio of 23.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. VP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

VP Company Profile

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

