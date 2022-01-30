Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 235 by Jefferies Financial Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 235 target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VOLV.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 311 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a SEK 180 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price target on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 210 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Volvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of SEK 236.14.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 12 month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12 month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.