Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,470 ($19.83) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.16) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,207 ($16.28) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($21.05) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.25) to GBX 1,260 ($17.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.16) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,371.30 ($18.50).

Shares of LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,003.50 ($13.54) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. Vistry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 831.43 ($11.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,351 ($18.23). The firm has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,128.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,168.66.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

