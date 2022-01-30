Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) versus Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Financial Review

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) and Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

3.3% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Conrad Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Conrad Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Vision Marine Technologies has a beta of -1.57, indicating that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conrad Industries has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vision Marine Technologies and Conrad Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Conrad Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Conrad Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Marine Technologies $2.77 million 12.56 -$11.92 million ($1.64) -2.55 Conrad Industries $207.36 million 0.37 $90,000.00 N/A N/A

Conrad Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Marine Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Conrad Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Marine Technologies -350.25% -51.35% -46.05% Conrad Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Conrad Industries beats Vision Marine Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc., doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers. It also sells its products online. The company was formerly known as The Canadian Electric Boat Company. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc. engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction; and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design. The Repair and Conversions segment comprises of work on an existing vessel. Conrad Industries was founded by John Parker Conrad in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, LA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.