Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,840 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,713 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.3% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $99,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.13. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $438.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.92.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,801. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.