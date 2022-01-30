Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Vir Biotechnology from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.05, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $182,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $50,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 506,728 shares of company stock worth $25,720,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

