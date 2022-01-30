VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) versus Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Head to Head Survey

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Nuvei’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.75 million 1.84 -$11.15 million ($0.84) -2.32 Nuvei N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nuvei has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIQ Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VIQ Solutions and Nuvei, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nuvei 0 1 6 0 2.86

VIQ Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.69%. Nuvei has a consensus target price of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.71%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Nuvei.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Nuvei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -63.51% -85.94% -40.37% Nuvei N/A N/A N/A

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments. The Technology and Related Revenue segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its proprietary technology. The Technology Services segment offers recording and transcription services. The firm serves the legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, corporate finance, and media industries. The company was founded on November 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

