Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 58,202 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,202 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $330,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Regions Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 752,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 32,323 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

RF stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

