Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 509 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 33.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 43.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 158.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

PRG stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

