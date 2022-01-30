Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,017 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,939 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on YELP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.69.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

YELP stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.