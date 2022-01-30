Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,706 Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Shares of ALXO opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. The company has a market cap of $615.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.16. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $89.04.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,287,657.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,284.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,288 shares of company stock worth $15,434,892. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.