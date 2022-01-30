Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 10,785 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 18.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,487,000 after buying an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,246,000 after buying an additional 173,041 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,716,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

