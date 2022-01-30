Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 180,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,170,000 after purchasing an additional 444,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 53,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 17.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 335,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.03. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $471.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

