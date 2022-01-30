Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $281.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.52. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

