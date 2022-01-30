Vertiv Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,145 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 931% compared to the average daily volume of 305 call options.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,093,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $999,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 354,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 58,345 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $1,796,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27. Vertiv has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

