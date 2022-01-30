Verso (NYSE:VRS) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Head to Head Comparison

Verso (NYSE:VRS) and Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verso and Sylvamo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verso $1.36 billion 0.56 -$101.00 million ($2.95) -8.95 Sylvamo $3.01 billion 0.41 $170.00 million N/A N/A

Sylvamo has higher revenue and earnings than Verso.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Verso and Sylvamo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verso 0 2 0 0 2.00 Sylvamo 1 1 0 0 1.50

Verso presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.21%. Sylvamo has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.06%. Given Sylvamo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sylvamo is more favorable than Verso.

Profitability

This table compares Verso and Sylvamo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verso -8.39% 1.84% 0.96% Sylvamo N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Verso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Sylvamo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verso shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verso beats Sylvamo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

