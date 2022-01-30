Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 18,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 957,673 shares.The stock last traded at $34.71 and had previously closed at $34.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNE. Barclays increased their price objective on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Get Veoneer alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 338.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.