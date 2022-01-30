Venus Reward Token Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Venus Reward Token has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $212,209.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00045608 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00108672 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

VRT is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus Reward Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

