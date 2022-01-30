Venus Market Capitalization Hits $97.49 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Venus coin can currently be bought for about $8.16 or 0.00021498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $97.49 million and approximately $9.86 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,976.11 or 0.99998746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00075414 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00032592 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002395 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.73 or 0.00486437 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,941,124 coins. The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

