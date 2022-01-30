VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Shares Down 3.2%

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) shares dropped 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 9,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 32,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VectivBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.
VectivBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECT)
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
