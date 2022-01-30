Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $406.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $338.57 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

