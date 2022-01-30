Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

