Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,495,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 27,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $176.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.18. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $169.80 and a fifty-two week high of $247.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.624 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

