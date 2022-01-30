Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $228.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

